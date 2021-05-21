USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.10 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

