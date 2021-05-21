USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,393 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $354.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

