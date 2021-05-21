USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $15.88. USA Truck shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 78,891 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on USAK. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

