Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.53. 274,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,419 shares of company stock worth $8,100,042. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

