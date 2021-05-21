VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,031,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 828,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,457,000 after acquiring an additional 91,040 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

