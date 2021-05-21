Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

