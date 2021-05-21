Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

