Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. 5,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,480. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.