Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.53. 179,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.50 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

