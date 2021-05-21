Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.88. 72,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,183. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

