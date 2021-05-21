Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,246,896. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -0.11.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

