VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

VBIV opened at $3.20 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

