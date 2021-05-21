Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

