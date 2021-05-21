Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 34310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 64.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 328,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $548.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

