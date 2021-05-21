Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $466.95 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $466.95 million and $38.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00485335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,454,342,344 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

