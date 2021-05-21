Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

