Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 8158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $5,289,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,611,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $7,881,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

