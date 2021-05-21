Viberate 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viberate has traded down 46.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.