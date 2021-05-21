Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.