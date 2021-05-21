Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $50,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.86 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

