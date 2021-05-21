Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.01 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 8,317.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.