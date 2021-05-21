Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.13 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Clean Harbors worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

