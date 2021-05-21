Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Rubius Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

