Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Rubius Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit