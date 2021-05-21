Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.66. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 76,455 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $707.17 million, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.