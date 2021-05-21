Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.66. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 76,455 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $707.17 million, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 4.02.
In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
