Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

