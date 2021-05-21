Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Buys £50,250 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.69) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

