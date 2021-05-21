Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $232,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

