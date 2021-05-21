Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Up 4.2%

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 126,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit