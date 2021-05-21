Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Up 4.2%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 126,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

