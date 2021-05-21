Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

