Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

