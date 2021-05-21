Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 534,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 179,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
