Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 534,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 179,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 626.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 203,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

