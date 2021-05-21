W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.