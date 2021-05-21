W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $454.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.20 and a 200-day moving average of $403.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

