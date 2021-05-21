Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

