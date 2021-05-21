Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

WHR stock opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.11. The firm has a market cap of £584.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

