Webster Bank N. A. Buys 1,313 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,391 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

