Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.62 on Friday, reaching $596.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

