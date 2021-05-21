Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.86. 442,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.46.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

