Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.06 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

