Webster Bank N. A. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $15.33 on Friday, hitting $860.21. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.62. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

