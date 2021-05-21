Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 299,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,032,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 28,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $216.17. 8,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

