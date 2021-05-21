Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit