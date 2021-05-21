Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

