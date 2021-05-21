Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

