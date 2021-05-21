Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Envista (NVST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Envista (NYSE: NVST) recently:

5/13/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/12/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. 1,209,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

