Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Envista (NVST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Envista (NYSE: NVST) recently:
- 5/13/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/12/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “
- 5/7/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “
- 3/31/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:NVST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. 1,209,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.