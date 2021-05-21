Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

4/27/2021 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

