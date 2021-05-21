Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
ERH stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.17.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
