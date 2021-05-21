Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.