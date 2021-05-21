Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

