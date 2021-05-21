Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. Welltower has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

