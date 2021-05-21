Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. Welltower has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
