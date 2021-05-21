Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $628,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

