Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $864,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.07 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

